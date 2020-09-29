Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project

PERTH, Western Australia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) ”) wishes to advise that that on Friday September 25, 2020, the implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement between Perseus and Exore Resources Limited (Exore) was completed, resulting in Perseus acquiring all of Exore’s assets including a portfolio of exploration properties situated in northern Côte d’Ivoire. This included PR 321 that hosts the Bagoé Gold Project (Bagoé), located approximately 70 kilometres from Perseus’s Sissingué Gold Mine.



On May 4, 2020, Exore announced an independently prepared maiden JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate for Bagoé. This estimate was based on mineralisation associated with the Antoinette and Véronique prospects. On July 28, 2020, Exore published further drilling results, this time from the Juliette prospect that highlight the potential for additional resources to be delineated along strike from Antoinette.