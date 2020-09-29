 

Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 01:00  |  201   |   |   

PERTH, Western Australia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) ”) wishes to advise that that on Friday September 25, 2020, the implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement between Perseus and Exore Resources Limited (Exore) was completed, resulting in Perseus acquiring all of Exore’s assets including a portfolio of exploration properties situated in northern Côte d’Ivoire. This included PR 321 that hosts the Bagoé Gold Project (Bagoé), located approximately 70 kilometres from Perseus’s Sissingué Gold Mine.

On May 4, 2020, Exore announced an independently prepared maiden JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate for Bagoé. This estimate was based on mineralisation associated with the Antoinette and Véronique prospects. On July 28, 2020, Exore published further drilling results, this time from the Juliette prospect that highlight the potential for additional resources to be delineated along strike from Antoinette.

Perseus’s pre-acquisition evaluation of Exore’s exploration work at Bagoé indicated potential for the economic exploitation of Antoinette and Véronique by open pit mining and either processing in-situ or transporting ore to Sissingué for processing.

Perseus now intends to undertake a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) to confirm the technical and financial viability of a development concept for Bagoé. Proposed work includes:

  • Reverse circulation (RC) drilling of each of the Antoinette, Véronique and Juliette prospects to generate sufficient data to enable estimation of Measured and Indicated Resources and conversion into Ore Reserves.
     
  • Twinning of four RC holes at Antoinette and five RC holes at Véronique with core drilling to verify the widths and grades of key Exore RC drill intercepts that drive the currently defined optimisation pit shells.
     
  • Drilling of four diamond HQ3 core holes at Antoinette and two HQ3 core holes at Véronique to characterise geotechnical conditions in the vicinity of pit walls.
     
  • Conducting additional metallurgical test work to determine the performance characteristics of the ore through the Sissingué plant and variability testing.
     
  • Drilling water bore holes and aquifer testing to determine dewatering requirements, water chemistry and water supply at each of the prospects.
     
  • Multi-element assays of selected mineralised intercepts for ore chemistry characterisation, to assist tailings geochemistry assessment.
    Seite 1 von 4
    Perseus Mining Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Goldexperte Markus Bußler: Droht bei Gold der Kollaps?
07.09.20
Annual General Meeting Date
01.09.20
Change in Perseus Mining’s Chief Financial Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:20 Uhr
18.481
Perseus Mining -- Fakten, Phantasien, Erwartungen
29.01.20
3
December 2019 Quarterly Report Conference Call