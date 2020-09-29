 

DGAP-News Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Technology group BCM with revenue growth in the first half of 2020 despite effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Technology group BCM with revenue growth in the first half of 2020 despite effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

29.09.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Technology group BCM with revenue growth in the first half of 2020 despite effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

- BCM Group achieves revenue of € 23.2 million; +1% growth compared to H1 2019

- Previous expectation of a "revenue decline in the high single-digit percentage range" for H1 2020 was clearly exceeded

- Environmental Technologies segment (Palas) with strong operating development

- Security Technologies segment (IHSE) due to project postponements on the customer side broadly at prior-year level

Frankfurt/Main, September 29, 2020. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions within the German Mittelstand, published its results for the first half of 2020 on September 29, 2020.

In the first half of 2020, BCM Group achieved revenue of € 23.2 million despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This corresponds to an organic growth of about +1% compared to the
(pro forma) period of the previous year. As a result, the expectation published in connection with the listing of BCM of a "revenue decline in the high single-digit percentage range" for the first half of 2020 was clearly exceeded with positive revenue growth. On a non-pro forma basis, i.e. including inorganic growth from acquisitions, revenue growth as compared to previous year's period was +305%. With an adjusted EBITDA of € 4.7 million, BCM additionally kept the margin with 20.4% broadly stable at the same level as in the first quarter of 2020.

