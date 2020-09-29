The Company has released provisional new pack designs for Beyond Tobacco for each of its Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties. This new pack design, which is to be used for a batch of Beyond Tobacco commercial samples, was designed to appeal to legal-aged current smokers of tobacco products by identifying packaging attributes that are most recognized and desired by consumers, as well as to align the appearance of Beyond Tobacco among the packaging styles of leading and well-known products of incumbent tobacco companies. Consumer feedback regarding this provisional pack design will be incorporated in the market-ready iteration of Beyond Tobacco to be sold at retail in its mid-Q4 2020 launch in the United States.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTC: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to release provisional new pack designs for Beyond Tobacco, which were designed to align the product’s appearance with the packaging styles of leading and well-known products of incumbent tobacco companies. The Company is currently preparing to launch Beyond Tobacco in the United States in mid-Q4 2020. To date, the Company has successfully recruited executive management members who recently held strategist and executive-level commercialization roles in a “Big Tobacco” firm, in addition to filing a patent application for a key part of its base material refinement process, and procuring commercial-scale manufacturing for Beyond Tobacco with favourable pricing terms. Under the administration of Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella, the Company has made revisions to its business model, go-to-market plan, and various aspects of the Beyond Tobacco product in line with the standards of the tobacco industry. Such revisions include utilizing strategies that are common among large tobacco firms to facilitate unencumbered scalability of the Beyond Tobacco product in the United States and potentially internationally, as well as to protect its supply chain, intellectual property portfolio, and market share. In less than two calendar months as CEO, Mr. Coscarella has been responsible for several key developments that the Company believes can improve Taat’s near-term and long-term prospects following the launch of Beyond Tobacco. In an effort to optimize the initial visual impression of Beyond Tobacco for legal-aged current tobacco smokers who are exposed to the product for the first time, the Company has elected to revise the Beyond Tobacco pack design to achieve effects that include intuitive recognition of Beyond Tobacco as an analogue to legacy combustible tobacco products, as well as memorability of the Beyond Tobacco brand name and trade dress. Consumer feedback regarding this provisional design will be factored into the final iteration to be used in the mid-Q4 2020 launch of Beyond Tobacco in the United States.