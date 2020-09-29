 

Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö selects Innofactor as the case management provider

Innofactor Plc Insider Information September 29, 2020, 10:30 Finnish time


Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö sr selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition to provide a case management system as SaaS. The procurement consists of user rights to the case management and information management system of the Innofactor Dynasty product family, the delivery of the systems, and support and maintenance. The solution comprises of case management, document management, information management, meeting management, contract management, decision management, and the functions/modules for signing.

The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö in the procurement decision, is EUR 696,420.

Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö sr, which operates as Tampere University (TAU), started its operation on January 1, 2019, when Tampere University of Technology (TaY) and TTY-säätiö sr (Tampere University, TTY) merged. The main focus of Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö sr is in the fields of technology, health and society. Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö sr is also the principal owner of Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK). Tampere universities currently have approximately 30,000 students and 4,200 employees.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo September 29, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel: +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

