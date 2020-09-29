 

Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud Office – Across Europe to Keep Businesses Productive

Business Wire
29.09.2020   

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) today announced the expansion of Avaya Cloud OfficeTM by RingCentral across Europe, with the solution now generally available in France, Ireland, and the Netherlands. In addition, the companies also announced that they have signed their first seven-figure deal with a large United Kingdom-based Government customer.

This geographic expansion of Avaya Cloud Office follows the launch of the solution in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia in June and the United States in March. Since then, the solution has seen uptake continue to accelerate, with a growing number of new customers being signed across every country in which Avaya Cloud Office is available.

“It is now more important than ever before that vendors in Unified Communication & Collaboration are able to provide UCaaS for clients both new and potential,” said Oru Mohiuddin, Research Manager Enterprise Communications & Collaboration, IDC. “According to the IDC Europe forecast1, UCaaS will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 23.3 percent between 2019 and 2023, higher than 17.1 percent as anticipated during the pre-COVID-19 period. Avaya Cloud Office is now available in France, Ireland, and the Netherlands and follows the success that Avaya has seen in North America, Australia, and other European countries. This is to facilitate remote collaboration as working from home becomes the new norm in the post-crisis period. It is, however, not just enough to provide UCaaS – it needs to be customizable, flexible, modular, agile, frictionless, scalable, omnichannel, and secure to cater to the varying needs of enterprises.”

Following today’s announcement, organizations in France, Ireland and the Netherlands will benefit from the same recently announced features that are available to all Avaya Cloud Office customers, including additional migration tools, enhanced devices support, along with advanced telephony management and other capabilities.

“Avaya Cloud Office is generating tremendous return on investment for our customers, who appreciate the flexibility and reliability the solution provides,” said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Business Transformation, Avaya. “Over the last quarter, we have activated an eager base of customers and partners with this compelling UCaaS offer. As we expand availability of Avaya Cloud Office across Europe, we look forward to enabling more customers to achieve positive business outcomes as they transition to new ways of work and engagement.”

