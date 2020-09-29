ePlus Strengthens Managed Cloud Security Services With Addition of Managed Detection and Response

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has strengthened its Managed Cloud Security Service portfolio by adding a market-leading managed detection and response (MDR) solution to its lineup of capabilities. Utilizing Alert Logic MDR, ePlus can offer organizations an additional option to secure their cloud deployments, one that includes continuous threat monitoring and cutting-edge threat intelligence, enabling complete visibility across an organization’s IT estate.

With purpose-built technology and a team of cybersecurity experts, Alert Logic MDR provides organizations with real time access to information on risk, vulnerabilities, remediation activities, configuration exposures, and compliance status. Combining Alert Logic MDR with ePlus’ strong managed services capabilities gives customers access to an award-winning MDR technology platform with deep threat intelligence and 24/7 security experts to quickly and accurately identify destructive cyber threats, before they cause real damage.

“An expanding threat landscape, combined with budget concerns and resource constraints has many organizations struggling to find ways to adequately secure their cloud-based networks,” said Lee Waskevich, vice president of security solutions at ePlus. “Managed security services have become not just a viable option, but a superior option for providing enhanced network visibility, threat detection, always-on monitoring and proactive remediation to protect cloud-based networks comprehensively. Integrating Alert Logic MDR into our Managed Cloud Security Service portfolio allows customer organizations to fully harness cloud security for maximum impact.”

“ePlus designs and delivers integrated cybersecurity solutions that mitigate business risk, empower digital transformation, and enable innovation for its customers,” said Dan Webb, vice president of partner sales and alliances, Alert Logic. “By combining the outstanding professional and managed services portfolio of ePlus with Alert Logic’s market-leading MDR solution, we are creating next generation cybersecurity solutions that enable customers to accelerate their transformation programs and achieve positive business outcomes, such as launching new products and unlocking cloud-enabled revenue streams, with confidence they have enhanced security and compliance.”