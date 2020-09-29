 

J.D. Power Awards Telenav Top Marks as Navigation Supplier for 2020 Lincoln Corsair

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected car and location based services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the top spot for navigation in the small and compact premium category with the 2020 Lincoln Corsair by J.D. Power. The result is based on the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study of responses from 87,282 purchasers and lessees of new 2020 model-year vehicles surveyed after 90 days of ownership.

Navigation remains the number one in-vehicle infotainment application and it is a critical element for a safe, convenient and delightful driving experience. J.D. Power studies have shown that ease-of-use and accuracy are the leading problems for in-vehicle navigation as reported by vehicle owners. Telenav has consistently shown that its navigation solutions overcome these problems with its hybrid cloud-first navigation featuring up-to-date map and search data, fast and accurate routing, and award-winning user experience designs.

“We’re thrilled that our navigation solutions have consistently helped our automotive partners achieve high-levels of user satisfaction over the years,” said Sal Dhanani, Co-Founder and COO of Telenav. “And we congratulate our partner, Ford, for their success with the 2020 Lincoln Corsair and feel proud to have been a part of delivering excellence in user experience to their customers.”

About Telenav

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.

Copyright 2020 Telenav, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Telenav” and the “Telenav” logo are registered trademarks of Telenav, Inc. Unless otherwise noted, all other trademarks, service marks, and logos used in this press release are the trademarks, service marks or logos of their respective owners.

