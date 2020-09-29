 

Banks, Governments and Crypto Industry Divided on Cryptocurrency Risk, New RUSI/ACAMS Global Survey Reveals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 16:00  |  70   |   |   

Divided opinion on the perceived risk of cryptocurrency including the links between cryptocurrency and illicit purposes were among the key findings of a global survey -- the second commissioned by RUSI and ACAMS in partnership with YouGov – and based on 566 unique responses from across the global financial and cryptocurrency industries, including cryptocurrency exchanges, financial regulators and financial intelligence units.

While the survey reflects doubts about the abilities of government, the cryptocurrency industry is ‘much more confident in their own tools and preparedness than other audiences,’ to mitigate potential risks in the sector.

Criminal activity remains top of mind for both governments and crypto industry professionals, with 70% of total respondents highlighting this as a concern. When asked to select any areas of concern, respondents overall indicated they are worried about the use of cryptocurrency for money-laundering (84%), on the dark web (84%), for procurement of illicit goods (83%) by sanctioned actors (82%), by terrorist organizations (79%), to fund human trafficking (76%), and in fraudulent initial coin offering (75%).

However, the survey demonstrates a disconnect between governments and the industry on the nature of risks posed by cryptocurrency and ongoing concerns over the use of cryptocurrency for criminal activity. The cryptocurrency industry was notably less worried about each of the listed risks, considering only sanctions evasion as a high priority.

The survey finds respondents split over whether they consider cryptocurrency a risk or an opportunity – with significant gaps between government and financial industry perceptions and those directly involved in the crypto industry. The cryptocurrency industry largely believes that cryptocurrency transactions offer more transparency than traditional financial transactions, and that transactions are compatible with sanctions screening and compliance, while financial institutions and government disagreed.

While cryptocurrency professionals are aware of the risks in their industry, other actors such as the media, politicians and the general public are less aware of the risks. Overall, there is a far higher likelihood (78%) that institutions will seek guidance from non-governmental organisations such as FATF, trade bodies, and blockchain associations, than from governments. Respondents of the survey are also of the view that governments are more likely to defer to international bodies (45%) over their own regulatory systems (35%).

Seite 1 von 3
Adtalem Global Education Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
ACAMS' Flagship Anti-Money Laundering Conference in Las Vegas Introduces More Than 100 AML Specialists Sharing Knowledge Across 12 Disciplines and Groundbreaking Networking Experience
11.09.20
Adtalem to Acquire Walden University From Laureate Education, Creating a National Leader in Healthcare Education
09.09.20
ACAMS führt neue Transaktionsmonitoring-Zertifizierung für Compliance-Experten ein
09.09.20
ACAMS Launches New Transaction Monitoring Certification for Compliance Professionals