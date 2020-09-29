 

UBS Private Wealth Advisor Michael S. Matthews Named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Wealth Advisors List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 18:00  |  54   |   |   

UBS Private Wealth Management is proud to announce that Michael S. Matthews, a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm’s Bellevue, WA office, has been named to the 2020 Forbes/SHOOK List of Top Wealth Advisors. This is the fifth straight year that Michael has been named to the list.

Michael has over 25 years of experience in the industry, and is the founder of The Matthews Group, a team within the Private Wealth Management division of UBS. The team of 15 financial professionals provides holistic wealth management for individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, multi-generational families and retirees.

“This award underscores that Mike’s approach to wealth management continues to be well received by clients and is among the best in the industry. We’re proud to call him our own,” said John Mathews, Head of Private Wealth Management & Ultra-High Net Worth at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Earlier this year, Michael was also ranked as the number one advisor in the state of Washington, on the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. Michael holds a B.S. in Business Administration, with a major in Accounting from The Ohio State University. In his free time, he enjoys exercise, golf, water skiing, and spending time with family and friends in the community.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Advisors considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Neither UBS Financial Service Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

