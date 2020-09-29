 

Robbins LLP Announces 9F Inc. (JFU) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 21:29  |  54   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action complaint was filed against 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) for violations of the Securities Act of 1933 on behalf of shareholders who acquired 9F Inc. shares pursuant to the Company's August 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). 9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China.

If you have suffered a loss due to 9F Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

9F Inc. (JFU) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

9F conducted its IPO on August 15, 2019, selling over 8 million ADS shares for $9.50 per share. According to the complaint, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that 9F was in a dispute with its insurance partner, PICC, resulting in multiple legal actions in China. Further, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that PICC was challenging, delaying, and otherwise failing to pay service fees to 9F under the parties' agreement, rendering the collectability of services fees owed to 9F by PICC doubtful and as risk of non-payment.

On June 15, 2020, 9F stated it could not timely file its annual report with the SEC because of its dispute with PICC. The notice indicated that the Company's dispute with PICC predated its IPO and was expected to have significant impact on the results of its 2018 and 2019 operations. In addition, a press release issued on June 17, 2020, further reaffirmed that 9F's dispute with PICC predated the IPO and had caused material damage to 9F's business, operations, and financial results. By September 24, 2020, 9F traded at $0.80 at per share, a more than 90% decline from its IPO price.

9F Inc. (JFU) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against 9F settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

