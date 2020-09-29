 

Ameriprise Financial Announces Additional $2.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has authorized an additional $2.5 billion for the repurchase of shares of its common stock through September 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2020, the company had approximately $500 million available from its February 2019 authorization, which is available through March 31, 2021.

The company intends to fund share repurchases through existing working capital, future earnings and other customary financing methods. The share repurchase program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares, and depending on market conditions and other factors, these purchases may be commenced or suspended at any time without prior notice. Acquisitions under the share repurchase program may be made in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or block trades or other means.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the timing and manner of, and the sources of funding for, the company’s purchase of shares pursuant to the share repurchase program. Such statements reflect management’s plans, estimates and beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise such forward-looking statements.

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Applied DNA Signs Master Services Agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital for COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:19 Uhr
Columbia Threadneedle Investments Announces New Boston Headquarters
28.09.20
Sophisticated $500-Million-Dollar Team from LPL Financial Joins Ameriprise to Accelerate Their Growth Through Practice Acquisitions
28.09.20
Ameriprise Financial Announces Estimated Impact of Unlocking and Loss Recognition for Third Quarter 2020
24.09.20
14 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron's "Top Independent Advisors" List
16.09.20
Personalized Client Experience – Powered by Technology and Industry-Leading Capabilities – Sets Ameriprise Apart During the Pandemic
10.09.20
Ameriprise Financial Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Thanksgiving
09.09.20
Client-Focused, Supportive Culture Brings 35-Year Industry Vet to Ameriprise