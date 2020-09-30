U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand for the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its 2020 Fall Collection while celebrating the 130th Anniversary of the USPA. The collection features classic American styling remixed with seasonal elements and autumn staples, all drenched in deep, warm colors. This, alongside mini campaigns that focus on celebrating both the brand's rich history and its future, is the focus for Fall 2020.

During these unprecedented times, U.S. Polo Assn. shot its campaign differently than those previously, with social distancing, on-site PPE and locations close to home. Ultimately, the shots were just as timeless and iconic, with the beautiful backdrops of the majestic Port Mayaca Polo Club in Okeechobee, Fla., alongside polo ponies ready to play, and Villa Vizcaya on Biscayne Bay in Miami, Fla., with its breathtaking architecture, extensive Italian Renaissance gardens, native woodland landscape and historic grounds.

U.S. Polo Assn.'s global shoot featured both polo players and models while giving the feel of crisp air, the smell of a collegiate book, and the crunch of leaves beneath your feet. U.S. Polo Assn.'s Fall 2020 Collection features golden hues, bright pops of blue, and rich, earthy reds. The brand also introduces an elevated nuance to color this autumn, with brushed textures, traditional plaids and washed denim that pair perfectly with the natural elements of this seasonal palette. Layered looks, sweaters and sweatshirts have us all embracing the fall chill, and U.S. Polo Assn. gets even more chic with accessories like leather belts and chukka boots that evoke heritage and depth.

New colors, patterns and fabrics take this season to the next level, offering the flexibility to go from warm to cool and day to night effortlessly. Of meaningful note, U.S. Polo Assn. did not leave out staples like timeless denim, oxfords and sweaters but simply added a refresh that raises the bar on basics. The brand just made them even better with proprietary stretch technology offering long-lasting recovery and proprietary denim made with sustainable fabrics, low impact dyes, and little to no water.