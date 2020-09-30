 

PT CLASS ACTION NOTICE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited

Business Wire
30.09.2020, 03:11  |  101   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Yaroni v. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, et al., (Case No. 20-cv-08062) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (“Pintec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PT) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s October 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your Pintec investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/pintec-technology-holdings-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In October 2018, Pintec completed its IPO in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) at $11.88 per share.

On July 30, 2019, after the market closed, the Company filed its fiscal 2018 annual report, in which it restated previously disclosed financial results. Among other things, the Company reported net income of $315,000 for fiscal 2018, compared to its prior disclosure of $1.068 million net income. Pintec also disclosed that there were material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.53, or more than 13%, over the next several trading sessions, to close at $3.40 per share on August 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On June 15, 2020, after the market closed, Pintec disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2019 annual report and that it anticipated reporting a significant change in results of operations. Specifically, the Company disclosed that it “erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis” for fiscal 2017 and 2018. Moreover, Pintec “announced a net loss of RMB906.5 million in the full year of 2019 due to RMB890.7 million of provision for credit loss in amounts due from a related party, Jimu Group, and RMB200 million of impairment in prepayment for long-term investment.”

Zeit Titel
25.09.20
PINTEC Announces Results of 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting
21.09.20
PINTEC Announces First Half 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
16.09.20
PINTEC to Report Half Year 2020 Financial Results on September 21, 2020