 

Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 23:24  |  105   |   |   

Halo Labs Inc. (“Halo” or the “Company”) (NEO:HALO, OTCQX:AGEEF, Germany:A9KN) is pleased to announce it has closed the transaction with 1263141 B.C. Ltd. d/b/a Cannafeels (“Cannafeels”) on the terms described in the press release dated September 23, 2020 (the “Transaction”).

As stated previously, in connection with the Transaction, Halo also issued an aggregate of 6,975,000 common shares of the Company at a total price of $488,250 CAD as consideration to WIN Expertise Inc. for services rendered in connection with the valuation model development, functional specification review, overall due diligence and evaluation of the market potential of Cannafeels.

Halo has received the acceptance of the Neo Exchange Inc. for the Transaction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s acquisition of Cannafeels.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Halo Labs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Explorer - Silber-Schnellzug in Fahrt -

Diskussion: Cannabis ? Jetzt aber Halo !
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Verastem Oncology Announces Closing of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) Sale to Secura Bio
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Halo bringt essbare Produkte der Marke Hush in Kalifornien auf den Markt
30.09.20
Kick-Off-News! Halo Labs meistert nächsten Meilenstein!
30.09.20
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
29.09.20
Rallye gestartet: Halo Labs - Das größte Cannabis-Unternehmen der Welt startet durch!
28.09.20
200 Mio. Dollar News: Der Turnaround ist eingeläutet! Jetzt die nächste Sensation!?
28.09.20
Halo und Green Matter erwerben Bar X Ranch, um größten Cannabis-Anbaubetrieb im Norden von Kalifornien und Süden von Oregon aufzubauen
28.09.20
Breaking News: 850 Hektar! Das bei weitem größte Cannabisunternehmen zum Pennystock-Preis!
26.09.20
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern California and Southern Oregon
26.09.20
Monsterhochzeit am Wochenende - Die 200 Mio. USD-News! Kursexplosion am Montag!
23.09.20
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
32.330
Cannabis ? Jetzt aber Halo !
25.09.20
48
Explorer - Silber-Schnellzug in Fahrt -
20.09.20
7
Cannabis-Boom oder -Flaute: Sind Halo Labs Aktionäre bald ein Fall für Peter Zwegat oder kommt die K
23.12.19
3
Halo Announces an Agreement to Acquire Accu-Dab Technology and a Concurrent Private Placement
29.11.19
11.565
Apogee Silver ehemals Apogee Minerals --The Biggest Little Silver Company in the World