Tutor Perini Announces Favorable Arbitration Decision

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that on September 28, 2020, the Company received a partial final arbitration award of approximately $23.6 million against Gary Segal, the former owner, president and CEO of Five Star Electric Corporation (“Five Star”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that was acquired in 2011. The arbitrator found, among other things, that Mr. Segal breached his employment agreement and breached the fiduciary duties the law imposed on him as president and CEO of Five Star. As the prevailing party, the Company will seek recovery of its attorneys’ fees and pre- and post-judgment interest. This matter will now proceed to the final phase of arbitration.

About Tutor Perini Corporation