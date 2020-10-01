Emerson Expands Industrial Automation Control and Software Footprint with Agreement to Acquire Progea Group

The addition of Progea’s capabilities in analytics, industrial visualization and IIoT will build upon Emerson’s embedded software and control portfolio for manufacturing, infrastructure and building automation applications and enable customers to streamline comprehensive machine and plant control systems to a single partner. This acquisition will help bridge a critical customer technology gap by lowering total cost of ownership and reducing the barriers that come with working across multiple vendors to drive more successful digital transformation and integration.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Progea Group, an industry-leading provider of industrial internet of things (IIoT), plant analytics, human machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) technologies.

“The acquisition of Progea strengthens our ability to provide customers with an integrated package of control, visualization and IoT to help our customers improve overall equipment efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation journey,” said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Progea’s capability and expertise in machine and plant-level visualization and analytics provide customers with a flexible, scalable solution for their programmable logic controller (PLC) applications in discrete and hybrid markets.”

Progea Group is headquartered in Modena, Italy, with approximately 55 employees.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About Progea

Since 1991, Progea has been producing software for visualization, data acquisition and management for industrial automation. The only Italian company on the international market of automation software platform manufacturers, Progea is recognized for its professionalism and innovation in software products, which are considered a reference point for improving productivity, reducing operating costs and optimizing operations in every sector of the automation field, including automotive, building automation, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy, oil & gas, infrastructure, and water & wastewater. The activities of the Progea Research and Development team are accredited as research laboratories by the Italian Ministry of Education, University and Research and are compliant with the UNI EN ISO 9001: 2015 certified Quality System. For more information, visit www.progea.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

