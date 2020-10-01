 

CyberArk Achieves AWS Digital Workplace Competency Status

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Workplace Competency status. This designation recognizes that CyberArk has demonstrated deep experience in helping customers build a digital workplace on AWS that frees end users from the office, allowing them to work securely on virtually any device, from anywhere, at any time.

The AWS Digital Workplace Competency helps customers find highly specialized AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners offering solutions on AWS that can help them effectively support remote workers and business continuity with end-to-end Digital Workplace in the cloud. APN Technology Partners achieving this newly unveiled AWS Competency provide features that help reduce security risks and meet compliance requirements while allowing customers to effectively support remote workers and implement business continuity plans.

Achieving the AWS Digital Workplace Competency differentiates CyberArk as an APN member that possesses deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories – Endpoint Management, Application Management, and/or Collaboration Platforms.

“CyberArk is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Digital Workplace Competency status,” said Joanne Wu, vice president, business development, CyberArk. “CyberArk is continually delivering the technology innovations that are at the forefront of securing the digital workplace, with a specific focus on driving productivity while reducing cybersecurity risks.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is designated with AWS Digital Workplace Competency status. This SaaS-based solution is designed to defend against ransomware and credential theft by enforcing least privilege access on Windows and Mac endpoints without impairing user productivity or overtaxing the help desk. With innovative features like privilege-based deception, Endpoint Privilege Manager helps break the attack chain by quickly detecting and proactively shutting down in-progress attacks at the endpoint and reducing dwell time.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com/, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

