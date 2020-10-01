PROS Named Only Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

“To us, being positioned as a Challenger in this year’s Magic Quadrant is a great honor,” said PROS President and Chief Executive Officer Andres Reiner . “We believe this positioning is clear evidence of our ability to execute and align with the needs of today’s B2B organizations, embracing digital selling solutions that accelerate sales cycles and deepen customer relationships in order to remain competitive in the market.”

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that it has been recognized as a Challenger by Gartner, Inc. in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites. PROS is the only vendor positioned within the Challengers quadrant based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Configure, price and quote (CPQ) applications enable sales organizations to automate and optimize the creation of quotes and the capture of orders1 and are part of an overall technology ecosystem enabling the quote-to-cash business process. They ensure sales organizations can sell complex products or services more quickly in highly personalized ways to meet customer expectations.

PROS Smart CPQ is part of the PROS Platform, a SaaS solution set that enables businesses to embrace the power of digital selling, to maximize revenue, capture maximum customer wallet-share and offer a better customer buying experience across all go-to-market channels.

“In this post-COVID era, digital selling capabilities are now essential to meet the needs of today’s buyer,” said Loretta Faluade, PROS Solution Strategy Director. “PROS delivers intelligent quote-to-cash capabilities that support fast and personalized selling experiences through direct or indirect sales teams and through eCommerce, helping drive increased revenue and improved business outcomes.”

To access a complimentary copy of the September 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Mark Lewis, Dayna Ford, 28 September 2020.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

