Adicet Bio to Present at the Jefferies Cell Therapy Summit

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio, and Stewart Abbot, Ph.D., Chief Scientific and Operating Officer of Adicet Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Cell Therapy Summit on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM ET.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.