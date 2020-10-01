Jennifer Jarrett Returns to Arcus Biosciences as Chief Operating Officer

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that Jennifer Jarrett has rejoined Arcus as Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for Arcus’s commercial and general & administrative organizations, including finance and human resources. Ms. Jarrett is an accomplished executive in the healthcare and technology industries. She has a consistent track record of advising and leading companies through critical development and commercial milestones with exceptional expertise and a multitude of accomplishments that span a number of key operational areas, including capital markets, finance, corporate development and strategy.

Ms. Jarrett was instrumental in helping Arcus evolve from an early discovery-stage company with an ambitious goal of creating best-in-class and transformational combination therapies for the treatment of cancer, into a clinical-stage organization and leading its IPO in 2018, enabling a trajectory to make that goal a reality. During a successful period in the tech industry, she remained a highly engaged advisor to the Arcus team as a board member, maintaining a close connection to Arcus’s strategy and operations.

“We are striving to build something extraordinary at Arcus, and 2020 has been an exceptional year for us, most notably with the opportunities created by the continued flow of promising clinical data from our four clinical agents and the potential to fully leverage and expand these opportunities, which were greatly amplified by our recent alliance with Gilead,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arcus. “As we look toward 2021, with the potential of having three molecules in registrational trials, it will be great to have Jen back in an operational and leadership capacity where her passion, drive and intellect will directly facilitate our patient-centric mission and our advancement toward being a commercial organization. Arcus has an incredible team, and Jen’s unique ability to bring out the best in everyone’s intrinsic talents and capabilities, including my own, will be a central component of our success.”