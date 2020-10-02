 

ACAMS and WWF Launch Tool to End Illegal Wildlife Trade

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 10:36  |  65   |   |   

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), a leading international conservation organization, and ACAMS, a global membership organization association of financial crime prevention professionals, have launched a free training certificate for compliance professionals and others seeking to protect their organizations from the threats of illicit finance linked to Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT). The certificate, which is available on the ACAMS Learning Management System from today, is the result of a recent global partnership between WWF and ACAMS to drive collaboration in the fight against what the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has called a “major transnational organized crime.” United for Wildlife, The Royal Foundation and The Basel Institute on Governance are supporting partners on this global effort to bolster awareness of IWT risks among the compliance community.

Learners of the certificate will acquire knowledge on the steps that the financial sector should take to identify, report, mitigate and remedy the risks associated with each stage of the illegal wildlife supply chain, including guidance on how to uncover shell companies and import-export schemes associated with IWT. Applicants will undergo two-hours of self-paced training on content developed by a global team of IWT specialists and other subject-matter experts.

Commenting on the launch of the global training certificate, Margaret Kinnaird, wildlife practice leader, WWF, said, “This training course offers a formidable tool in global efforts to curb illegal wildlife trade. It fills in the existing knowledge gaps to help compliance professionals better track and trace financial flows and eliminate systemic corruption that threatens our planet’s biodiversity and all of us who depend on it.”

This was echoed by Angela Salter, interim president of ACAMS, who said, “ACAMS recognizes that AML practitioners are in the unique position to protect not only the integrity of our financial system but also the global ecosystem, as they investigate the transactional and trade networks used by IWT syndicates to generate billions of dollars in illicit proceeds every year. That’s why we’re proud to drive an initiative that offers compliance professionals a world-class training tool that can help them apply their expertise toward dismantling the money-laundering schemes that allow wildlife crimes to flourish. As FATF made clear earlier this year, fighting the illicit finance associated with IWT is a matter of global urgency.”

Seite 1 von 3
Adtalem Global Education Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Pfizer Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Investigational Gene ...
Hims & Hers, a Multi-Specialty Telehealth Platform, to Become Publicly-Traded via Merger with ...
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
CommScope Announces Leadership Transition
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Banks, Governments and Crypto Industry Divided on Cryptocurrency Risk, New RUSI/ACAMS Global Survey Reveals
16.09.20
ACAMS' Flagship Anti-Money Laundering Conference in Las Vegas Introduces More Than 100 AML Specialists Sharing Knowledge Across 12 Disciplines and Groundbreaking Networking Experience
11.09.20
Adtalem to Acquire Walden University From Laureate Education, Creating a National Leader in Healthcare Education
09.09.20
ACAMS führt neue Transaktionsmonitoring-Zertifizierung für Compliance-Experten ein
09.09.20
ACAMS Launches New Transaction Monitoring Certification for Compliance Professionals