Bombardier exceeds goal for paid internship positions

“We are extremely proud to have exceeded our internship target for the past academic year despite a very challenging environment,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Achieving this milestone reflects Bombardier’s ongoing commitment to playing a leading role in the education and development of the next generation of innovators and business leaders.”

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after launching its revised and expanded internship program, Bombardier announced that it exceeded its previously announced goal by providing more than 1,200 paid internships in Canada for the 2019-2020 academic year to students from 31 colleges and universities across Canada.

Bombardier internships were provided to post-secondary students pursuing careers in Engineering, Science, Finance, Law, Communications, Information Technology, and other business functions. Each internship was designed to provide valuable experience, working alongside industry experts to complement the intern’s academic training and better prepare them for careers in their chosen field. Interns were also provided with additional enrichment and training opportunities, including networking sessions and direct interaction with Bombardier senior executives.

Bombardier has made it a priority to recruit an intern cohort that reflects the diversity the Company aspires to attain in its workforce. For the 2019-2020 academic year, nearly one-third of Bombardier’s interns were self-declared visible minorities and close to 40% were women. Female students also made up close to 30% of Bombardier’s engineering, science and technology related internships.

“Bombardier’s internship program serves as a valuable pipeline for talent for our innovation-driven industry, helping us identify and hire some of the brightest minds from the next generation,” Martel added. “And, we are very pleased with the increasing diversity and quality of student interns that we are receiving from our university partners.”

Partner universities for the 2019-2020 academic year included Concordia University, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), Polytechnique Montréal, McGill University, HEC Montréal, Université de Sherbrooke, Université de Montréal, Université Laval, UQAM, UQTR, Ryerson University, University of Toronto, McMaster University, University of Waterloo, University of Ottawa, Carleton University, Queen’s University, York University, École nationale d’aérotechnique, Centennial College, George Brown College, Dawson College, Sheridan College, Seneca College, Cégep de Saint-Laurent, Cégep du Vieux Montréal, Cégep de St-Jérôme and O’Sullivan College.

Bombardier will announce its new internship target for the current academic year later this month, as it works to adjust the program to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Students interested in learning more about internship opportunities are invited to visit www.bombardierinternships.com.

