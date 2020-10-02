 

Bombardier exceeds goal for paid internship positions

02.10.2020   
  • Bombardier provided 1,255 paid internship positions for the 2019-2020 academic year, exceeding its 1,000-internship goal
  • Includes students from 31 academic institutions pursuing careers in Engineering, Science, Finance, Law, Communications and other business functions
  • New goal for the 2020-2021 academic year to be announced later this month

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after launching its revised and expanded internship program, Bombardier announced that it exceeded its previously announced goal by providing more than 1,200 paid internships in Canada for the 2019-2020 academic year to students from 31 colleges and universities across Canada.

“We are extremely proud to have exceeded our internship target for the past academic year despite a very challenging environment,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Achieving this milestone reflects Bombardier’s ongoing commitment to playing a leading role in the education and development of the next generation of innovators and business leaders.”

Bombardier internships were provided to post-secondary students pursuing careers in Engineering, Science, Finance, Law, Communications, Information Technology, and other business functions. Each internship was designed to provide valuable experience, working alongside industry experts to complement the intern’s academic training and better prepare them for careers in their chosen field. Interns were also provided with additional enrichment and training opportunities, including networking sessions and direct interaction with Bombardier senior executives.

Bombardier has made it a priority to recruit an intern cohort that reflects the diversity the Company aspires to attain in its workforce. For the 2019-2020 academic year, nearly one-third of Bombardier’s interns were self-declared visible minorities and close to 40% were women. Female students also made up close to 30% of Bombardier’s engineering, science and technology related internships.

“Bombardier’s internship program serves as a valuable pipeline for talent for our innovation-driven industry, helping us identify and hire some of the brightest minds from the next generation,” Martel added. “And, we are very pleased with the increasing diversity and quality of student interns that we are receiving from our university partners.”

Partner universities for the 2019-2020 academic year included Concordia University, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), Polytechnique Montréal, McGill University, HEC Montréal, Université de Sherbrooke, Université de Montréal, Université Laval, UQAM, UQTR, Ryerson University, University of Toronto, McMaster University, University of Waterloo, University of Ottawa, Carleton University, Queen’s University, York University, École nationale d’aérotechnique, Centennial College, George Brown College, Dawson College, Sheridan College, Seneca College, Cégep de Saint-Laurent, Cégep du Vieux Montréal, Cégep de St-Jérôme and O’Sullivan College.

Bombardier will announce its new internship target for the current academic year later this month, as it works to adjust the program to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Students interested in learning more about internship opportunities are invited to visit www.bombardierinternships.com.

About Bombardier
With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. and its subsidiaries.

For Information
Jessica McDonald
Media Relations and Public Affairs 
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 262 7255


