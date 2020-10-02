Linx’s Board Approves Call of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting and Issues a Voting Recommendation in Favor of Stone’s Transaction

Following the announcements on August 11, 2020 and September 1, 2020 regarding the Transaction, Stone announces that Linx’s Board has (i) approved the issuance of a Call Notice for an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (“ESM”) to consider the Transaction, to be held on November 17, 2020; (ii) issued a voting recommendation to its shareholders for the acceptance of Stone’s transaction; and (iii) approved and issued the Transaction merger protocol (“Protocolo de Incorporação”), confirming the key terms of the Transaction.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that Linx’s Board has approved to call the Linx Shareholders Meeting to consider Stone´s business combination with Linx (the “Transaction”).

Linx has also released a series of documents providing the details of its Board and independent board members voting recommendation for the acceptance of Stone’s transaction. During the process of recommendation to Linx´s shareholders, Linx´s board and independent board members took into consideration different aspects not only of the Transaction with Stone but also the proposal made to Linx by Totvs, a Brazilian software company.

According to the Minutes of Linx’s Board Meeting held on October 1, 2020, the recommendation of the board considered different factors, among which: