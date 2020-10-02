 

Ryder Named a “Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation” Underscoring Diversity Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 20:15  |  71   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation and commercial fleet management solutions, was recently announced as a recipient of the 2020 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking Association (WIT). The magazine created the award to support part of WIT’s mission to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry. This year, more than 125 nominations were received and nearly 13,500 votes were cast to identify the companies that are leading the commitment to the employment of women in the trucking industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005421/en/

Ryder is a recipient of the 2020 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking Association (WIT). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ryder is a recipient of the 2020 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking Association (WIT). (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Embracing diversity of every kind is at the heart of Ryder’s culture, and we have seen the tremendous value of having diversity across every part of our business,” said Karen Jones, Chief Marketing Officer for Ryder, and a 2016 Influential Woman in Trucking finalist. “Ryder is proud to be a company that values the impact that women have in our industry and we remain committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion among all our employees. While there is always more work to be done, we are proud of what we have accomplished with advancing more women in the ranks of Ryder.”

The 2020 WIT nominations were evaluated based on various elements including: corporate culture supportive of gender diversity; flexibility in hours and work environment; competitive compensation; quality benefits package; training, continued education and development support; career advancement opportunities; and well-maintained and safe equipment and facilities for drivers.

Ryder is an active participant in the Women In Trucking Association and supports its mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. So far in 2020, 20% of Ryder’s new hires have been women, up 28% from the year prior. Ryder has proven it is committed to gender diversity through its many initiatives to recruit and retain women in its workforce with more than 1,300 women in leadership roles throughout its operations in U.S. and Canada. This highlights Ryder’s ongoing commitment to addressing the logistics and transportation industry’s gender gap by empowering women to succeed across the company.

Seite 1 von 3
Ryder System Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
American Renal Associates Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Nautic Partners
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Xencor Presents Initial Data From the Phase 1 Study of Tidutamab in Neuroendocrine Tumors at ...
Uber Freight Raises $500 Million in Funding From Greenbriar Equity Group to Transform Logistics
INVESTOR ALERT: Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
01.10.20
Ryder Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 28, 2020
10.09.20
Ryder CFO to Address Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference
09.09.20
Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference