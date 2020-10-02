Ryder Named a “Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation” Underscoring Diversity Initiatives

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation and commercial fleet management solutions, was recently announced as a recipient of the 2020 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by Redefining the Road , the official magazine of Women In Trucking Association (WIT). The magazine created the award to support part of WIT’s mission to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry. This year, more than 125 nominations were received and nearly 13,500 votes were cast to identify the companies that are leading the commitment to the employment of women in the trucking industry.

Ryder is a recipient of the 2020 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking Association (WIT). (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Embracing diversity of every kind is at the heart of Ryder’s culture, and we have seen the tremendous value of having diversity across every part of our business,” said Karen Jones, Chief Marketing Officer for Ryder, and a 2016 Influential Woman in Trucking finalist. “Ryder is proud to be a company that values the impact that women have in our industry and we remain committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion among all our employees. While there is always more work to be done, we are proud of what we have accomplished with advancing more women in the ranks of Ryder.”

The 2020 WIT nominations were evaluated based on various elements including: corporate culture supportive of gender diversity; flexibility in hours and work environment; competitive compensation; quality benefits package; training, continued education and development support; career advancement opportunities; and well-maintained and safe equipment and facilities for drivers.

Ryder is an active participant in the Women In Trucking Association and supports its mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. So far in 2020, 20% of Ryder’s new hires have been women, up 28% from the year prior. Ryder has proven it is committed to gender diversity through its many initiatives to recruit and retain women in its workforce with more than 1,300 women in leadership roles throughout its operations in U.S. and Canada. This highlights Ryder’s ongoing commitment to addressing the logistics and transportation industry’s gender gap by empowering women to succeed across the company.