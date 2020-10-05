Tradeweb Reports September Total Trading Volume of $18.5 Trillion

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for September of $18.5 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month of September was $870.5 billion (bn), down 0.5 percent (%) year over year (YoY). For the third quarter of 2020, Tradeweb reported ADV of $780.3bn, down 4.5% YoY, and preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.47.

Strong growth in Credit, Equities and Money Markets continued in September with monthly ADV up more than 15% YoY in all three asset classes. Active issuance continued to promote strong secondary bond trading across fixed income markets, while activity around September ‘rolls’ helped buoy rates and credit derivatives monthly volume. For Q3, Tradeweb captured record TRACE market share in U.S. High-grade and U.S. High-yield bonds, while quarterly ADV records were set in repos and China bonds.