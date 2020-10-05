 

10x Genomics Advances into Emerging Field of In Situ Analysis with Two Acquisitions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 22:15  |  43   |   |   

Signs Agreement to Acquire ReadCoor; Acquires Sweden’s CartaNA AB

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing on its mission of mastering biology to advance human health, 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ReadCoor, Inc., developer of foundational In Situ technologies, based in Boston, for cash and stock consideration of $350 million. The announcement follows 10x Genomics’ acquisition of Stockholm-based CartaNA AB, developers of In Situ RNA analysis technology, in late August.

The two acquisitions will give 10x Genomics comprehensive and foundational intellectual property; key technology advances; and deep talent and expertise in the emerging In Situ field. In Situ approaches will give scientists the ability to measure large numbers of molecules directly in tissue by capturing the precise location of those molecules at sub-cellular resolution. These approaches are complementary to the company’s existing Chromium Single Cell and Visium Spatial platforms. With In Situ, 10x Genomics expects to significantly extend its product roadmap to establish the foundation for a third technology platform. In addition to supporting discoveries made by the Chromium and Visium platforms, In Situ will broaden the range of customers and enable new translational and clinical applications.

“Our goal has always been to anticipate the frontiers of biology and build products that accelerate science in exponential ways. We believe that In Situ approaches will be essential for how biological research and clinical assays will be conducted in the future. After a comprehensive assessment of In Situ efforts worldwide, we are thrilled to welcome ReadCoor and CartaNA to the 10x team,” said Serge Saxonov, co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Both companies have made significant technical advances, which will serve as a powerful foundation for future product development at 10x. We look forward to joining forces to help our customers make amazing new discoveries to advance human health.”

“We conceived of In Situ approaches early on as the best way to perform genomic analysis and develop powerful clinical applications. Since then we have been innovating and building out an extensive range of capabilities to bring those ideas to reality and transform the world of biomedicine,” said Richard Terry, founder and CEO of ReadCoor. “We have followed and been impressed with 10x Genomics for years and look forward to combining forces as we execute on a shared vision.”

