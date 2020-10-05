Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Fisker Inc. Announce October 28, 2020 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) (“Spartan”) and Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”) today announced that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Spartan (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the pending business combination between Spartan and Fisker is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 am Eastern time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Spartan’s shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of October 1, 2020 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting. Following the proposed business combination, Fisker, an electric vehicle maker, with a mission to make the world’s most emotional and sustainable vehicles, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol (“FSR”).

Spartan filed its definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and began mailing it to stockholders on October [5], 2020. The proxy statement is available on the SEC Filings section of Spartan’s website, as well as www.sec.gov . Spartan stockholders are encouraged to read the definitive proxy materials, including, among other things, the reasons for Spartan’s Board of Directors’ unanimous recommendation that stockholders vote “FOR” the business combination and the other stockholder proposals set forth in the proxy materials as well as the background of the process that led to the pending business combination with Fisker.

Spartan stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Spartan’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone at (800) 662-5200 or by email at SPAQ.info@investor.morrowsodali.com .

About Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Spartan is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value-chain in North America and was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by Spartan Energy Acquisition Sponsor LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).