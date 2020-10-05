Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control

As a reminder, this proposal, submitted on August 30 and continuously improved since, presents in particular the following elements:

a price of 18 euros per share (dividend included), i.e. a premium of 75% over the unaffected price of July 30, 2020, paid immediately in cash and paving the way for a public tender offer on the remaining share capital of Suez for all of its shareholders;

the guarantee of 100% of jobs and social benefits for all Suez employees in France;

the certainty of a French operation;

the preservation of competition thanks to the takeover by French company Meridiam of the Water activity in France from Suez, Meridiam having committed to preserving all jobs and social benefits, to take over the R&D center of Suez and to double the investments planned and to inject 800 million euros into this new scope within 5 to 7 years.

This decision marks a first decisive step in the construction in France of a world super champion of the ecological transformation making the trail in this strategic sector for at least 20 years.

Antoine Frérot said: "I am very happy to lay the foundation stone in France today for a world super champion of the ecological transformation. This is a wonderful opportunity for the employees, customers and shareholders of both groups, and it is a project which serves France and the planet ".

In accordance with the commitments made, Veolia confirms its intention to file a voluntary public takeover bid on the remaining Suez share capital in order to complete the merger of the two companies. This offer will be at the same price as that paid to Engie, i.e. 18 euros per share, under the conditions detailed below. At the same time, Veolia recalls that this offer will not be launched without first having obtained a favorable opinion from the board of directors of Suez, with which Veolia wishes to resume discussions as of tomorrow.

The details of Veolia's intentions are shown below.

Messier Maris & Associés, and Perella Weinberg Partners are acting as financial advisors to Veolia for this transaction, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LL.P., Professor Xavier Boucobza, Me. Patrice Gassenbach, Peltier Juvigny Marpeau & Associés and Hogan Lovells, Flichy Grangé Avocats as legal advice. Citi and Gide are the financial and legal advisers of the board of directors.