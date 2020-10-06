 

Copart, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Appointments Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, and Chief Financial Officer

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its senior executive leadership team: Chief Operating Officer Steve Powers, Chief Marketing and Product Officer Scott Booker, and Chief Financial Officer John North. All three executives will work from Copart’s global headquarters in Dallas, Texas and will report to Copart President Jeff Liaw.

Steve Powers, Chief Operating Officer

Steve Powers, previously Copart’s Eastern Division VP of Operations, was recently promoted to become Copart’s COO. Steve leads Copart’s operations team, consisting of over 5,000 employees across more than 200 locations, optimizing processes and technology to ensure excellent service for Copart’s customers and members.

Following more than 15 years with New England Recovery (NER), Steve Powers joined Copart in 1995 when the company acquired NER. He has served as Copart’s VP of Operations since 2010, and succeeds Sean Eldridge as COO, who recently retired after a 30-year career with the company.

Scott Booker, Chief Marketing and Product Officer

Scott Booker joined Copart as CMO and CPO. Scott leads Copart’s efforts to recruit, retain, empower, and serve the company’s global member network via robust and strategic web, promotional, public relations, creative and international marketing campaigns. In his product leadership role, Scott is responsible for evaluating, building, and enhancing Copart’s product portfolio.

Booker has extensive prior experience as a senior marketing and product leader with established technology companies and start-ups alike. He previously served as President of Hotels.com and CEO of Healthgrades, among other senior leadership positions with Internet marketplace enterprises.

John North, Chief Financial Officer

John North joins Copart as CFO. North will lead Copart’s finance and accounting functions to help enable the company’s ongoing profitable growth.

North has extensive public company experience in related industries. Most recently, North served as the CFO of Avis Budget Group, a Fortune 500 global vehicle rental company. Prior to serving as Avis CFO, he spent 17 years in various leadership positions at Lithia Motors, a Fortune 500 automotive retailer, including as CFO and Chief Accounting Officer.

Jeff Liaw said: “I’m delighted to appoint these three exceptional leaders to their new positions. Steve Powers has served Copart and its predecessor companies for almost 40 years and brings unmatched experience and insight to our operations. He is a respected leader, among our own team as well as with our customers and members. We also extend our gratitude to Sean Eldridge, who has recently retired after his own exceptional 30-year journey with Copart.”

