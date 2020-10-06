 

Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board Appointments for its COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:30  |  126   |   |   
  • Co-Chairs to guide the development of Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine as a safe & effective vaccine targeted for the pediatric population
  • Dr. Jonathan Davis is Vice-Chair of Pediatrics and Chief of Newborn Medicine at Tufts Children’s Hospital and Professor of Pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine
  • Dr. John Sanders is chief of Infectious Diseases within the section of Internal Medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health
  • Dr. Gary Noel is the Chief Medical Officer of the Institute for Advanced Clinical Trials for Children (I-ACT for Children)
  • Dr. Craig Eagle, Vice President of Medical Affairs Oncology for Genentech, Board of Directors, Generex Biotechnology & NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) today announced that the company has formed the COVID-19 Vaccine Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board (SAB) to help guide the clinical development program for the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine with a special emphasis on development of a safe and effective vaccine for the pediatric population and for pregnant women, populations with significant unmet need in the COVID vaccine race. Dr. Jonathan Davis and Dr. Gary Noel will co-chair the pediatric vaccine panel and Dr. John W. Sanders will chair the adult vaccine panel, as Dr. Craig Eagle, a member of the Generex and NuGenerex Boards of Directors, will provide the SAB with expertise on drug development, regulatory affairs, and business development.

Dr. Jonathan Davis, MD is Vice-Chair of Pediatrics and Chief of Newborn Medicine at Tufts Children’s Hospital and Professor of Pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine. He is also Chair of the Neonatal Advisory Committee in the Office of the Commissioner at FDA, Director of the International Neonatal Consortium (INC) through FDA, the European Medicines Agency, and the Critical Path Institute, and Associate Director of the Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute. Dr. Davis’ research has focused on neonatal drug development and he is currently funded by NIH and FDA to develop better biomarkers and outcome measures for clinical trials and new and existing therapeutics to improve neonatal outcome.  He is Co-PI of a recent $8M NIH award to Tufts to fund a national clinical trial studying the integration of targeted genomic sequencing into neonatal diagnosis and care and a $5M FDA award to generate real world evidence for neonatal clinical trials.

