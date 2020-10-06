WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO CLOSE U.S. STORES ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, today announced plans to close its U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020.

“We hope our associates will be able to spend time with their loved ones this Thanksgiving. We are so thankful for their resilience and hard work this year and are proud to be able to support them during this pandemic, including providing pay and benefits while our stores were closed. We will continue to do all that we can to take care of our people, as we navigate this extraordinary time together,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.