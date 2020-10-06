 

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO CLOSE U.S. STORES ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:00   

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, today announced plans to close its U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020.

“We hope our associates will be able to spend time with their loved ones this Thanksgiving. We are so thankful for their resilience and hard work this year and are proud to be able to support them during this pandemic, including providing pay and benefits while our stores were closed. We will continue to do all that we can to take care of our people, as we navigate this extraordinary time together,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

As always, on Thanksgiving Day and throughout the holiday season, customers can shop from our portfolio of brands online at williams-sonoma.com, potterybarn.com, potterybarnkids.com, pbteen.com, westelm.com, rejuvenation.com, and markandgraham.com.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.

WSM-PR

