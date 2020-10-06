 

Eurofins Launches Europe’s First Validated Test Method to Evaluate Filtration Capacity of Masks For SARS-CoV-2

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins Textile Testing Spain announces the launch and validation of a new test method to evaluate the filtration capacity of masks with 100 nanometre particles, the estimated mean size of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Eurofins Textile Testing Spain is currently the only laboratory in Europe and one of only three laboratories in the world to offer such a test, which is mandatory for all masks sold in the North American market.

The test can be used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of surgical masks and hygienic masks. The evaluation method is based on Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE), which measures the filtration capacity of masks with 0.1 micron droplets, equivalent to the size of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As this new test method is carried out using particles comparable to the real size of the virus, it allows Eurofins to offer greater security in evaluating the effectiveness of masks against COVID-19.

In addition, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eurofins Textile Testing Spain has received ENAC (Entidad Nacional de Acreditación / Spanish National Accreditation Body) accreditation to carry out tests on surgical masks and has already certified more than 1,000 models of surgical and hygienic masks being used throughout the world.

Eurofins is one of the reference laboratories globally in the certification of masks, offering a comprehensive suite of tests and certifications (e.g. CE marking) for hygienic, surgical and FFP1/FFP2/FFP3 masks for markets such as Europe, the United States, South America and various Asian countries.

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com , www.eurofins.com/consumer-product-testing/covid-19-product-testing/masks-respiratory-protective-devices/

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter “Eurofins” or “the Group”), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 48,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group’s objective is to provide its customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’ increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific’s management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company’s management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

