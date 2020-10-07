 

Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend and Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2020   

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for October 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on November 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 23, 2020. The common share dividends are designated "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

For shareholders receiving their common share dividends in U.S. funds, the October 2020 cash dividend is expected to be approximately U.S. $0.1583 per share (before deduction of any applicable Canadian withholding tax) based on a currency exchange rate of 0.7536. The actual U.S. dollar dividend will depend on the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate on the payment date and will be subject to applicable withholding taxes.

Pembina's Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends for the Company's preferred shares, Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23 and 25. Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 21 preferred share dividends are payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 2, 2020. Series 15, 17 and 19 preferred share dividends are payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020. Series 23 and 25 preferred share dividends are payable on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 2, 2020.

Series

Dividend Amount

Preferred Shares, Series 1   (PPL.PR.A)

$0.306625

Preferred Shares, Series 3   (PPL.PR.C)

$0.279875

Preferred Shares, Series 5   (PPL.PR.E)

$0.285813

Preferred Shares, Series 7   (PPL.PR.G)

$0.273750

Preferred Shares, Series 9   (PPL.PR.I)

