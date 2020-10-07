 

Nutanix Helps Fairway Independent Mortgage Secure World-Class Customer Experience

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, the largest privately held mortgage company in the U.S., is implementing Nutanix to improve its virtual desktop infrastructure as well as simplify and automate infrastructure management to support the company’s goal of delivering best-in-class customer service.

To deliver on their goal, Fairway needed to provide employees with the fastest, best, and easiest-to-use applications which could often be a challenge with its old IT infrastructure. The small team of admins was often required to work weekends to keep up with the hands-on management and time-consuming upgrades. With more than 8,600 employees they knew they needed a new IT infrastructure that could support their growing workload and simplify operations.

“Nutanix makes it much easier to narrow down the source of any performance issues,” said Jarod Hallmark, VP of IT infrastructure at Fairway. “At Fairway, we don’t have the luxury of having a separate ops team that spends all day focusing on system and application performance. With the centralized management we get with Prism, our team can now spend their time creating new applications, not just monitoring existing ones.”

The company considered several technology options but selected Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure to power its private cloud environment thanks to the management simplicity and one-click upgrades that would allow the company to do more with its existing IT staff. Fairway now has approximately 250 Nutanix nodes across three different sites supporting their VDI workloads, infrastructure and application development environments, MS Exchange, MS SQL, custom file servers, web servers, Active Directory, and DNS servers.

To further simplify and automate operations, the company also selected Prism operation’s tier (Pro), Nutanix’s IT infrastructure AIOps solution, as well as Calm, Nutanix’s automation solution. Prism enables them to perform automated optimization, proactive remediation, and operational automation, meaning the IT team can now spend only 10% of their time maintaining their infrastructure. Additionally, Nutanix Calm helps Fairway deliver new applications much faster and provision additional capacity quickly. Virtual machine deployment used to take an hour, but with Calm it now takes Fairway approximately 5-10 minutes thanks to native application orchestration, lifecycle management, and self-service operations.

