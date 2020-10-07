BrandStar and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announce New Co-Production Venture

As part of the new venture, BrandStar brings its roster of over 500 brand integration partners which significantly expands the sales capabilities for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and its affiliates and subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment provides distribution for BrandStar’s content including its Show Development Division, Catapult Communications, which has a slate of series to be produced in 2021.

To kick off the venture, BrandStar will take the second season of Going From Broke, the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment original series executive produced by Ashton Kutcher, to the market for sponsorship integrations.

“We are extremely excited about this venture as our companies share so many synergies and we offer services that complement each other on several levels. I’m also proud to be associated with such a great company, one which shares our core values of creating entertainment that positively impacts the lives of its viewers,” said Mark Alfieri, Chief Executive Officer of BrandStar.

“Our strategy to bring in integrations to offset the cost of production has been significantly advanced by this new venture with BrandStar,” said Elana Sofko, Chief Operating Officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “BrandStar is a perfect fit for our co-production strategy as we will be able to distribute BrandStar’s homegrown content, while BrandStar sells more integrations into our programming reducing the cost of production by utilizing the extensive list of BrandStar’s clients.”

BrandStar provides more than production services and is considered a virtual “matchmaker” for brands and consumers keeping their integrity and values intact. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has been changing the world one story at a time for over two decades. Both companies can positively impact people’s lives by offering valuable content solutions through brand integration, performance-based marketing and creative storytelling.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

CSSE INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

csse@ellipsisir.com

(646) 776-0886

CSSE MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561

BRANDSTAR MEDIA CONTACT

BrandStar

PR@brandstar.com

(844) 200-2525