 

BrandStar and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announce New Co-Production Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 15:15  |  27   |   |   

BrandStar Brings Roster of 500+ Brand Integration Partners to Venture

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. and COS COB, Conn., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandStar and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) (Nasdaq: CSSEP) today announced a new co-production venture.

As part of the new venture, BrandStar brings its roster of over 500 brand integration partners which significantly expands the sales capabilities for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and its affiliates and subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment provides distribution for BrandStar’s content including its Show Development Division, Catapult Communications, which has a slate of series to be produced in 2021.

To kick off the venture, BrandStar will take the second season of Going From Broke, the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment original series executive produced by Ashton Kutcher, to the market for sponsorship integrations.

“We are extremely excited about this venture as our companies share so many synergies and we offer services that complement each other on several levels. I’m also proud to be associated with such a great company, one which shares our core values of creating entertainment that positively impacts the lives of its viewers,” said Mark Alfieri, Chief Executive Officer of BrandStar.

“Our strategy to bring in integrations to offset the cost of production has been significantly advanced by this new venture with BrandStar,” said Elana Sofko, Chief Operating Officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “BrandStar is a perfect fit for our co-production strategy as we will be able to distribute BrandStar’s homegrown content, while BrandStar sells more integrations into our programming reducing the cost of production by utilizing the extensive list of BrandStar’s clients.”

BrandStar provides more than production services and is considered a virtual “matchmaker” for brands and consumers keeping their integrity and values intact. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has been changing the world one story at a time for over two decades. Both companies can positively impact people’s lives by offering valuable content solutions through brand integration, performance-based marketing and creative storytelling.

About BrandStar
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

CSSE INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
csse@ellipsisir.com
(646) 776-0886

CSSE MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneyco.com
(212) 223-0561

BRANDSTAR MEDIA CONTACT
BrandStar
PR@brandstar.com
(844) 200-2525


Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Danone completes sale of Yakult stake
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Novo Sees Possibility for Significant Growth at Beatons Creek
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
‘Spides’ Exceeds One Million Views on Crackle in Just Two Weeks
28.09.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Originals and Exclusives, Movies, and Series for Crackle Plus for October
25.09.20
‘The Outpost’ Is America’s #1 Movie Once Again on iTunes
24.09.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Rollout of New VOD and Linear Services for Crackle Plus Networks
22.09.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming License Deals for Crackle Plus
17.09.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for October 2020 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
17.09.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Historical Drama ‘Robert the Bruce’ Comes to Crackle as AVOD Exclusive October 1
14.09.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming License Deals for Crackle Plus