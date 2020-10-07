FenixOro CEO John Carlesso stated: “The launch of drilling at Abriaqui represents the most significant milestone in the Company’s history. We are committed to keeping our investors and stakeholders updated on our progress as we enter this exciting period of activity.

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF, Frankfurt: 8FD) is pleased to advise that CEO John Carlesso and VP Exploration Stuart Moller will host a live webinar on Thursday October 8 th at 12:00 noon EDT . The discussion will be focused on providing a progress update on the launch of the Company’s drill program at the Abriaqui project. A Q+A will follow the formal discussion. To attend the webinar please register at bit.ly/30KvxfN

The Phase 1 program, initiated on September 26, will include 4500 of the budgeted and fully funded 6000 meters of the initial program (see Press Release dated September 30, 2020). Objectives of the program are a first phase test of the sequence of “Buritica style” mesothermal veins and geophysical anomalies in the northwestern part of the project area. As part of its ongoing local community initiative a geotechnical program utilizing the same drill holes will determine rock quality for a road upgrade in cooperation with the Municipality of Abriaqui.

About FenixOro Gold Corp.

FenixOro Gold Corp is a Canadian company focused on acquiring gold projects with world class exploration potential in the most prolific gold producing regions of Colombia. FenixOro’s flagship property, the Abriaqui project, is located 15 km west of Continental Gold’s Buritica project in Antioquia State at the northern end of the Mid-Cauca gold belt, a geological trend which has seen multiple large gold discoveries in the past 10 years including Buritica and Anglo Gold’s Nuevo Chaquiro and La Colosa. As documented in “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Abriaqui project Antioquia State, Colombia” (December 5, 2019), the geological characteristics of Abriaqui and Buritica are very similar. The report also documents the high gold grade at Abriaqui with samples taken from 20 of the veins assaying greater than 20 g/t gold. Abriaqui has not yet been drilled but surface and underground geological mapping and sampling as well as a preliminary magnetometry survey have been completed.