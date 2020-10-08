NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of $200 Million of Common Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $40.00 per share pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement, for gross proceeds of $200.0 million. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $150.0 million of shares of common stock offered. NanoString has granted to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price. NanoString intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about October 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the common stock offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 18, 2019 and automatically became effective upon filing. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and when available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, may also be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by phone at 1-212-834-4533, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by phone at 1-888-827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by phone at 1-833-297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

