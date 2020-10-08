If you are an Eaton Vance shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, visit Eaton Vance Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) to Morgan Stanley is fair to Eaton Vance shareholders. On behalf of Eaton Vance shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

The investigation concerns whether Eaton Vance and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Eaton Vance shareholders; (2) determine whether Morgan Stanley is underpaying for Eaton Vance; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Eaton Vance shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are an Eaton Vance shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/eaton-vance-corp-ev-stock-merger-morga ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005848/en/