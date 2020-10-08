 

PG&E Shares Electric and Gas Safety Reminders for Evacuated Customers Coming Home

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 19:54  |  44   |   |   

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds customers in Sonoma and Napa Counties who can return home after evacuating during the Glass Fire to take steps to protect their family, neighbor, home or business. Residents should always follow directions from local authorities and first responders on when and how to return and PG&E wants its customers to be aware of possible electric and gas hazards inside the home.

“We have many crews working on removing unsafe conditions that are overhead and underground to ensure customers and businesses are safe for re-entry but we need everyone to be on the lookout for anything that could be a potential hazard beyond the meter,” said Anthony Knaapen, Safety Officer for Sonoma County for the Glass Fire Event.

Electric Safety Tips

  • If you see downed power lines near your home, treat them as if they are energized. Keep yourself and others away from them. Call 911, then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
  • Check for damaged household electrical wiring and turn off the power at the main electric switch if damage is suspected. Consult with an electrician.
  • If power has not returned upon re-entry, unplug or turn off all electric appliances to avoid overloading circuits and fire hazards when power is restored. Turn appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.
  • Use LED candles or battery-operated flashlights to provide light until service is restored.
  • If a generator is used as a backup power source, ensure it is properly installed by a licensed electrician. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to the customer but also to crews working to restore power.

Gas Safety Tips

  • If you smell the distinctive “rotten egg” odor of natural gas in or around your home or business, immediately call 911 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
  • Do not attempt to restore gas service by turning the valve on the gas meter. PG&E will do this.
  • Do not attempt to re-light the pilot lights on gas appliances. Let PG&E do this. Some water heaters, for example, need power to be property lit.

Gas Restoration

In order to restore gas service, gas crews must conduct a thorough assessment of damaged infrastructure and on-site inspections at each home and business. This process must occur before service can be restored and pilot lights can be relit. When this process takes place, it is helpful if customers allow PG&E crews access to their property in order to inspect equipment and restore service.

PG&E employees always carry their identification and are always willing to show it to you. Please ask to see valid identification before allowing anyone claiming to be a PG&E representative on their property.

If a person claiming to be a PG&E employee has identification and you still feel uncomfortable, call PG&E’s customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify PG&E’s presence in the community.

If contact is not made during the initial visit, PG&E will leave a contact card.

For more information, visit pge.com/wildfiresupport.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
PG&E Celebrates National Energy Efficiency Day
06.10.20
PG&E Installs More Than 300 Weather Stations and 130 Fire Watch Cameras So Far in 2020; More Planned Before End of Year
05.10.20
PG&E Shares Resources to Help Customers Rebuild and Recover after Wildfires
01.10.20
State’s Grid Operator Calls ‘Flex Alert’ Today Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.
01.10.20
Electric Vehicle Drivers: Apply for $800 Clean Fuel Rebate Before End of Year
01.10.20
State’s Grid Operator Calls ‘Flex Alert’ for Thursday Afternoon and Evening
29.09.20
Public Safety Power Shutoff Update: Essentially All Customers Who Can Receive Electric Service Are Now Restored
28.09.20
PG&E Issues Weather ‘All Clear’ in Most Locations for Public Safety Power Shutoff Event
27.09.20
PG&E Conducts Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Response to High-Wind Event, Scope of Event Reduced to 65,000
27.09.20
For Public Safety Due to Severe Weather and Wind, PG&E Expects to Turn Off Power to Approximately 89,000 Customers in Parts of 16 Counties

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
42
PG&E Corp. ein heißes Eisen aus der Feuerhölle in Amerika/Kalifornien