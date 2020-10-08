 

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on October 29, 2020

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET). Prepared remarks regarding the company’s financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with Pilgrim’s executive management team.

Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time, by accessing the “Investor” section of the company’s website at www.pilgrims.com, and clicking on the link under “Upcoming Events.” Participants can also register for the conference call and webcast by navigating to https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc201029.html.

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”  To submit a question to management during the call, participants must be logged in via telephone. Questions submitted in advance are welcome and may be sent via email to PPC IR team at IRPPC@pilgrims.com.

The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim’s website two hours after the call concludes, and will remain available through January 29, 2021. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10148732, which will be available through November 29, 2020.   

About Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 58,200 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit HYPERLINK "www.pilgrims.com" www.pilgrims.com.

Contact: Dunham Winoto
  Investor Relations
  IRPPC@pilgrims.com 
  (970) 506-8192
   
SOURCE: Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

