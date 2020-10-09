 

Newell Brands to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 13:30  |  14   |   |   

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results will be released Friday, October 30, prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Marmot, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, Mapa, Spontex and Yankee Candle. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.



