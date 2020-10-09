 

Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations and Investor Conference Call During the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined

  • Presentations on atrasentan and BION-1301 clinical programs for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy 
  • First presentation on CHK-366, a novel oral small molecule lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; Phase 1 initiation planned for H2 2021

  • Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast on October 22, 2020 to review abstracts and provide updates on the company’s pipeline

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming data presentations at ASN’s Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined from October 22-25, 2020. The four abstracts, including one oral presentation and three poster presentations, demonstrate Chinook’s commitment to developing the leading pipeline of precision medicines for rare, severe, chronic kidney diseases.

Chinook will host a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4:30 pm EDT to review the abstracts and provide updates on the company’s pipeline. Members of the Chinook executive team will be joined by Dr. Richard Lafayette, Associate Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) and Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center at Stanford University Medical Center.

   
Oral Presentation:
   
Abstract SA-OR21 Single Cell Transcriptomic Analysis to Define Cellular Heterogeneity in Human ADPKD
Presenter:  Yoshiharu Muto, M.D., Ph.D & Benjamin D. Humphreys, M.D., Ph.D., FASN, Washington
  University in St. Louis, MO
Session:  Kidneyomics: From Cysts to Populations
Date/Time:  Saturday October 24, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00 pm EDT
   
Poster Presentations:
