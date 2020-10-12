Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,418.9 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1,441.3 billion at August 31, 2020.
By Asset Class:
|
(In USD billions)
|
Preliminary
|
30-Sep-20
|
31-Aug-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Mar-20
|
30-Sep-19
|
Equity
|
$432.0
|
|
$447.7
|
|
$235.8
|
|
$200.9
|
|
$263.8
|
Fixed Income
|
656.7
|
|
659.0
|
|
211.3
|
|
214.9
|
|
250.7
|
Multi-Asset
|
133.8
|
|
137.3
|
|
118.5
|
|
107.4
|
|
123.6
|
Alternative
|
124.0
|
|
123.4
|
|
46.8
|
|
46.4
|
|
45.0
|
Long Term:
|
1,346.5
|
|
1,367.4
|
|
612.4
|
|
569.6
