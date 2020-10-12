Notification on convocation of joint stock company “Grindeks” Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

The Management Board of joint stock company “Grindeks”, registration number: 40003034935, legal address: 53 Krustpils street, Riga, Latvia, LV-1057 (hereafter – the Company), based on the request of the shareholder SIA “Liplat Holding” calls up and announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will take place on 12 November 2020 at 12.00 at premises of the Company, 53 Krustpils street, Riga, Latvia. Shareholder Registration will be open from 11.30.

On exclusion of shares from the regulated market.

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, we encourage all shareholders to participate in the meeting in a written mode prior to the shareholders meeting by filling in voting form which at least 14 days before the shareholders meeting shall be available on website of the Company - www.grindeks.lv, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

We kindly ask completed voting form and send:

electronically signed with the electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address: liene.snore@grindeks.lv; or

in paper form signed to the postal address of the Company: 53 Krustpils street, Riga, LV-1057, Latvia. In this case, the voting form should be notarized or with the attached shareholder’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.

The voting will take into account all duly received votes received by the Company till 11 November 2020.

Shareholders have right to participate in the meeting (including filling and submitting the voting form) in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons. The authorized person should attach to the voting form the power of attorney or present it in the presence, legal representatives of foreign legal persons should attach to the voting form the document proofing representation rights or present it in the presence. All power of attorneys should be signed with the electronic signature or notarised (form of a written power of attorney is also available on website the Company – www.grindeks.lv, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com).