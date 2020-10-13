Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab) for Third Quarter of 2020

Copenhagen, Denmark; October 13, 2020 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that worldwide net trade sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab), including sales of the subcutaneous formulation (sold under the tradename DARZALEX FASPRO TM in the U.S.), as reported by Johnson & Johnson were USD 1,099 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net trade sales were USD 585 million in the U.S. and USD 514 million in the rest of the world. Genmab receives royalties on the worldwide net sales of DARZALEX and DARZALEX FASPRO under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab. As previously announced, Janssen has started reducing its royalty payments to Genmab by what it claims to be Genmab’s share of Janssen’s royalty payments to Halozyme, cf. company announcement No. 39 of September 22, 2020.

About DARZALEX (daratumumab)

DARZALEX (daratumumab) has become a backbone therapy in the treatment of multiple myeloma. DARZALEX intravenous infusion is indicated for the treatment of adult patients in the United States: in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three previous lines of therapy; in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone as treatment for patients newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant; in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant; in combination with bortezomib, melphalan and prednisone for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant; in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib and dexamethasone, for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy; in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor (PI); and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapy, including a PI and an immunomodulatory agent, or who are double-refractory to a PI and an immunomodulatory agent.1 DARZALEX is the first monoclonal antibody (mAb) to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval to treat multiple myeloma.