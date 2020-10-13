The New Home Company Reports Selected 2020 Third Quarter Preliminary Results

Net new orders of 251 as compared to 124 in the 2019 third quarter, a 102% increase

Monthly sales absorption of 3.5 per community as compared to 2.0 per community in the 2019 third quarter, a 75% increase

September net new orders of 99, a 106% increase compared to September 2019

Homes in backlog of 329 homes, representing $207.1 million in backlog value, as compared to 207 homes at the end of the 2019 third quarter, a 59% increase

Ending actively selling community count of 25, a 14% increase compared to the end of the 2019 third quarter

Homes sales revenue of $117.4 million as compared to $118.8 million for the 2019 third quarter Deliveries of 157 as compared to 124 in the 2019 third quarter, a 27% increase Average sales price of $748,000 as compared to $958,000 in the 2019 third quarter

Fee building revenues of $13.4 million as compared to $22.3 million for the 2019 third quarter

Cash and cash equivalents of $126.4 million as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $85.6 million as of June 30, 2020

Total debt, net of $290.3 million as compared to $327.4 million as of September 30, 2019

“The New Home Company continues to benefit from an incredibly strong housing market, as September’s order activity represented the highest monthly net order total in our company’s history driven by a monthly sales absorption rate of 4.0 per community,” said New Home Company CEO Leonard Miller. “Our preliminary results in the third quarter were also positively impacted by our ongoing shift to more affordable product, which helped push our monthly sales absorption pace to 3.5 homes per community for the 2020 third quarter and allowed us to raise prices at the vast majority of our communities. For the 2020 third quarter, we expect to exceed the high end of our previously issued gross margin guidance of 12.5%. With the changes we’ve made to our product positioning, our improving margin profile in backlog and our strengthening balance sheet, we believe The New Home Company is poised to end 2020 on a strong note and carry the momentum into the new year.”