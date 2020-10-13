 

Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation Fuel Cell Technology Company

Advent Technologies Inc. (“Advent”), an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) (the “Company” or “AMCI”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) for a business combination that would result in Advent becoming part of a publicly listed company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMCI. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., and its common stock will be listed on the Nasdaq. The combined company will continue to operate under the current Advent management team, led by Chief Executive Officer, Vasilis Gregoriou.

The capital from this transaction, combined with AMCI’s expertise, will advance the development and manufacturing of Advent’s next-generation fuel cell technology for the markets of transportation, aviation, and off-grid power generation.

Advent CEO Vasilis Gregoriou said, “We are very excited about this transaction and believe the business combination with AMCI will allow Advent to advance the development and manufacturing of our platform technology to unlock the hydrogen economy. Our fuel cell technology addresses the biggest problems of the hydrogen economy: the cost of infrastructure and the total cost of ownership. Our products are already in the market and we believe that the exposure and access to capital from the Nasdaq listing will allow us to accelerate product and business development efforts.”

AMCI CEO William Hunter said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Advent and drive the next phase of its growth. As an innovation-driven company, Advent is led by an experienced management team with deep technical knowledge and a strategy of becoming the leader in material and components innovation for the fuel cell industry. Advent is well positioned for significant growth opportunities given its proven business model and complementary technology across multiple markets. We expect that the combination will allow us to drive significant value creation by participating in such a dynamic and high-demand sector.”

