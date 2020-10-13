 

Cerus Corporation Announces Five-Year FDA Contract for the Development of Next Generation Pathogen Reduction Technology to Treat Whole Blood

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020   

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq:CERS) announced today it was awarded a five-year contract with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of next-generation compounds to optimize pathogen reduction (PR) treatment of whole blood to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections. The contract value totals $11.1 million. This research is consistent with the FDA’s strategy for developing proactive, foundational interventions to ensure blood safety and availability1.

Given the possible benefits of whole blood transfusion2, pathogen reduced whole blood has the potential to fundamentally reshape the support of patients with massive hemorrhage.

“We appreciate the FDA’s support of Cerus’ research program for whole blood PR technology,” said Dr. Nina Mufti, program leader for both the Whole Blood and Red Blood Cell programs at Cerus. “A whole blood PR solution would complement Cerus’ portfolio of marketed pathogen reduction products for platelets and plasma, as well as its INTERCEPT Red Blood Cell (RBC) program that is in late-stage clinical development in the U.S.,” Mufti continued.

“This whole blood research effort could enable Cerus potentially to discover and develop the next generation of pathogen reduction technology to provide comprehensive safety solutions for transfusable blood components,” said Dr. Anil Bagri, vice president, research and pre-clinical development at Cerus. “We welcome FDA’s support in enabling Cerus to bring this vision to reality,” Bagri continued.

  1. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/statement-fda-commissioner-scott-gottlieb-md-and-director-fdas-center-biologics-evaluation-and
  2. https://www.mayoclinic.org/medical-professionals/trauma/news/the-case-for-whole-blood-transfusions-in-massive-hemorrhage/mac-20431234

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Based in Concord, California, our employees are dedicated to deploying and supplying vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components for blood centers, hospitals and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. With the INTERCEPT Blood System, we are focused on protecting patients by delivering the full complement of reliable products and expertise for transfusion medicine. Cerus develops and markets the INTERCEPT Blood System and remains the only company in the blood transfusion space to earn both CE Mark and FDA approval for pathogen reduction of both platelet and plasma components. Cerus currently markets and sells the INTERCEPT Blood System in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and selected countries in other regions around the world. The INTERCEPT Red Blood Cell system is in clinical development. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Wertpapier


