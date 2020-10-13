AnaptysBio Reports Positive Topline Data from GALLOP Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Imsidolimab in Moderate-to-Severe Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP)

6 of 8 patients achieved primary endpoint of improvement in the clinical global impression scale (CGI) on Day 29, with rapid reduction of skin pustules by 60% on Day 8 and 94% clearance on Day 29



FDA end-of-Phase 2 meeting anticipated in Q4 2020 to outline registration path of imsidolimab for the treatment of GPP, in accordance with the orphan drug designation obtained in July 2020

Palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) Phase 2 POPLAR trial enrollment completed with top-line data anticipated in Q1 2021

Worldwide registry of GPP and PPP patients, named RADIANCE, to be initiated in Q1 2021, to improve understanding of the patient journey and support enrollment of future trials

Initiation of imsidolimab Phase 2 trials in EGFR-mediated skin toxicity and ichthyosis anticipated in Q4 2020



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced positive topline data from an interim analysis of its Phase 2 clinical trial of imsidolimab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), also known as the GALLOP trial. GPP is a chronic, life-threatening, rare inflammatory disease with no approved therapies.

“We are encouraged by the rapid onset, overall safety and promising efficacy profile demonstrated to date by imsidolimab for the treatment of patients suffering with GPP,” said Paul F. Lizzul, chief medical officer of AnaptysBio. “We look forward to engaging with regulatory authorities to progress imsidolimab into Phase 3, and in doing so offer a potential therapeutic intervention for these patients with high unmet medical need.”

“GPP is a life-threatening disease that seriously debilitates patient lives with no approved therapies,” said Johann Gudjonsson, Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of Michigan. “The efficacy and safety demonstrated in this trial further validates the potential for IL-36 receptor inhibition in helping GPP patients. I look forward to advancement of imsidolimab for the treatment of GPP and for other inflammatory conditions where this target and pathway may play an important role.”