 

AnaptysBio Reports Positive Topline Data from GALLOP Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Imsidolimab in Moderate-to-Severe Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 15:00  |  54   |   |   
  • 6 of 8 patients achieved primary endpoint of improvement in the clinical global impression scale (CGI) on Day 29, with rapid reduction of skin pustules by 60% on Day 8 and 94% clearance on Day 29
  • FDA end-of-Phase 2 meeting anticipated in Q4 2020 to outline registration path of imsidolimab for the treatment of GPP, in accordance with the orphan drug designation obtained in July 2020
  • Palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) Phase 2 POPLAR trial enrollment completed with top-line data anticipated in Q1 2021
  • Worldwide registry of GPP and PPP patients, named RADIANCE, to be initiated in Q1 2021, to improve understanding of the patient journey and support enrollment of future trials
  • Initiation of imsidolimab Phase 2 trials in EGFR-mediated skin toxicity and ichthyosis anticipated in Q4 2020

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced positive topline data from an interim analysis of its Phase 2 clinical trial of imsidolimab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), also known as the GALLOP trial. GPP is a chronic, life-threatening, rare inflammatory disease with no approved therapies.

“We are encouraged by the rapid onset, overall safety and promising efficacy profile demonstrated to date by imsidolimab for the treatment of patients suffering with GPP,” said Paul F. Lizzul, chief medical officer of AnaptysBio. “We look forward to engaging with regulatory authorities to progress imsidolimab into Phase 3, and in doing so offer a potential therapeutic intervention for these patients with high unmet medical need.”

“GPP is a life-threatening disease that seriously debilitates patient lives with no approved therapies,” said Johann Gudjonsson, Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of Michigan. “The efficacy and safety demonstrated in this trial further validates the potential for IL-36 receptor inhibition in helping GPP patients. I look forward to advancement of imsidolimab for the treatment of GPP and for other inflammatory conditions where this target and pathway may play an important role.”

Seite 1 von 5
AnaptysBio Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.19
12
AnaptysBio --- noch völlig unbekannt in Deutschland