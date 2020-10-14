NOXXON Secures Expanded Capacity and Improved Conversion Conditions for Convertible Bonds From Atlas

Ten additional tranches of € 475,000 nominal value each have been added to the convertible bond facility which brings the total nominal capacity to € 18.95 million, of which € 16.23 million remain unissued by NOXXON. The conversion price for conversion of outstanding convertible bonds to shares shall now be the 5-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the company’s shares directly preceding the date of conversion. The issuance of the convertible bonds remains at NOXXON’s entire discretion.

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the amendment of its flexible convertible bond agreement with Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC (ASO), which was disclosed on April 23, 2020, in order to expand its capacity and improve the conversion conditions.

“These changes provide additional capacity for financing on an as-needed basis and improve the conditions of conversion. We are pleased to have such support and commitment from Atlas as this vehicle continues to provide a significant level of financial security for NOXXON’s business plans into 2022,” said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON. “We have been working with external experts on development plans for our ongoing clinical trials in both pancreatic and brain cancer and look forward to communicating them to our shareholders.”

NOXXON will draw-down two additional € 475,000 tranches of convertible bonds following the closure of the amended agreement.

The amended characteristics, terms, conditions and dilutive potential of the financing may be found in the Annex to this press release. Further information on the transaction may be found in the April 23, 2020 press release announcing the agreement.

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX‑E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com